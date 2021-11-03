Tennessee middle school student overjoyed when bus driver shows up to birthday

By Blake Summers, Content Producer

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A kindergartener with Clarksville Schools in Montgomery County was filled with happiness when his bus driver sent in an RSVP and showed up to celebrate his birthday.

Mike Ellis, or better known as ‘Mr. Mike’, has been driving a bus with Clarksville schools for the last 15 years, according to a representative with the school system.

Jace Caudill had a tough time transitioning to school full-time having to ride the bus, but Mr. Mike quickly turned the tears into smiles as Caudill loaded the bus each morning.

“He cried every morning,” said Jace’s mom Amy. “I was very concerned about Jace riding the school bus, but my job didn’t allow for another option. He is tiny, and I was worried about it. But as soon as I met Mr. Mike, all of those worries left.”

To help calm the fear of riding the bus, Mr. Mike would give small tasks to Jace. “We have to be on our toes all the time. I had a book sitting there and thought, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’” Mr. Ellis handed the book to Jace and asked for his help. “I said, ‘I need someone to hold this very important book for me. Don’t let anyone take it from you.’ It worked,” Mike said.

Jace forgot about being sad or afraid because of these small acts to help him feel needed and important.

When it came time to start planning a birthday for Jace, he told his mom the first person he wanted to invite was Mr. Mike.

Amy sent a birthday invitation with Jace the next day to give to Mr. Mike. In it was a note saying she did not expect him to come but that she was simply fulfilling her son’s wish.

Mr. Mike said that as soon as he got the invitation opened he made it clear he wanted to attend this birthday.

After confirming with the school administration that it was okay, Mr. Mike showed up to Defy, an indoor trampoline park, to attend the party.

He became the instant highlight. “There were several kids that knew him. They were all over the moon excited Mr. Mike was there,” Amy said. He even made it a point to stop and talk with each individual kid.

“I have ten kindergarteners this year. They all have different personalities,” Mike said. “I can’t just sit up and be a bus driver. I have to greet them in their own way.” Whether it’s giving a high five, encouraging them to be “on green” at school that day, or talking about their favorite activities, Mr. Mike recognizes each student and allows them to feel seen and heard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.