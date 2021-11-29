Community mourns father killed in broad daylight

By Dan Griffin

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Family members are devastated a day after a man was shot to death at a westside Walmart.

They gathered at the scene for a memorial on Sunday.

Community advocates said the senseless violence must come to a stop.

Investigators haven’t yet named suspects or said what led to the shooting.

Cincinnati police told WLWT they had no updates in the case on Sunday, but witnesses are rattled, family members are heartbroken and advocates said it’s time to drop the guns.

“The one that pulled the trigger, that your time is going to run out,” Mitch Morris said.

Morris is part of the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program.

After another deadly shooting in broad daylight in Cincinnati, community advocates like Morris know there’s searing pain in the community.

“This ‘I don’t care’ attitude has got to stop, so we need to touch the young folks, whoever’s doing this, and touch their heart and let them see that that’s not the way that we should be living,” he said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Walmart on Ferguson Road in Western Hills on Saturday afternoon.

It claimed the life of Jamontea Brown, 24, according to Cincinnati police.

Police told WLWT he was shot in the head just before 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered at the store for a heartbreaking memorial.

A woman who said he’s the father of her child told us he loved his son.

Morris knows this type of loss.

“I just went through that a couple weeks ago myself, and it’s a heartfelt thing, so I want to tell them I’m sorry that that happened to their child and that we’re out here doing everything we can to fight against this,” he said.

Morris said there are a lot of guns out on the streets leading to more of these shootings.

He wants to keep working to get guns out of young hands.

As more people mourn the loss of a young father shot to death, he has a message for the shooter.

“You’re hurting many families once you pull a trigger, and shoot, kill. Whatever you was mad about, you know, it wasn’t worth the family that you just hurt,” Morris said.

So far, despite numerous requests, Cincinnati police have not elaborated on if the shooting was random or targeted, what led up to gunfire or if video exists showing the suspect or suspects.

Morris also said it’s important to remember there are a lot of young people out in the community doing good work to try to curb the violence.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the CPD homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

