Man selling flowers in median hit and killed after 2 cars crash

By KTRK Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man selling flowers on the street was run over and killed in north Harris County Sunday night.

It happened in the 8900 block of Airline Drive near West Gulf Bank just before 6 p.m.

Investigators say two cars ran into each other, then one of them hit the victim, who was standing on the median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes of Airline Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

While the driver of one of the vehicles stayed at the scene, deputies said the other driver got out and ran away.

Off-duty officers working a security job nearby were able to arrest him, deputies said.

