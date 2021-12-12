Police asking for the public’s help in locating rare Hawaiian stamps

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is seeking the public’s help in information regarding the theft of rare Hawaiian stamps at Kahala Mall.

On December 8, 2021, a member of the Hawaiian Philatelic Society was robbed of the Society’s mail. It’s reported the thief ran to the parking lot and escaped in a car that was waiting.

Included in the mail was a certified letter with five rare Hawaiian stamps. Anyone who saw or has any information on this theft can contact HPD or the Hawaiian Philatelic Society at hiphilsoc@gmail.com

