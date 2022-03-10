AG Balderas secures nearly $200 million for New Mexico and communities across the state in opioid allocation deal

By John Cardinale

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — Attorney General Hector Balderas has secured $200 million from Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — all companies connected to the opioid crisis.

“I had direct evidence that they were purposely flooding the market in the ’80s and ’90s number one… number two. I also had evidence that they were not being truthful as to the level of risks in terms of how addictive these painkillers were to families,” Balderas said.

The money will be distributed across the state to help fight the opioid crisis.

“We’re expecting upwards of $200 million to be distributed not only to the New Mexico Legislature but directly to counties and cities. It’s what makes this approach historic,” Balderas said.

Balderas is demanding that most of the money go to treatment and abatement programs. Those that work within the programs say the money is going to go a long way.

“I feel like now with fentanyl, we need to throw everything we can at it because it’s just different,” said Lou Duran, one of the founders of Serenity Mesa, a youth recovery center. “Historically, insurance commercial insurance will pay for a 30-day stay 28 days.”

She said the money will help those dealing with fentanyl addiction get the longer treatment program they need.

“A longer-term detox is what you need because what I’m understanding from our own resident is, you know, the detox from Sentinel is even much more painful than and harder and mentally and physically than heroin,” Duran said.

She said it will make a difference in the lives of many.

“It’s going to be huge game changer for many treatment centers,” Duran said.

Balderas said he is still litigating with 11 other companies and thinks more money will be on the way to help our state fight addiction.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.