By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) — After an hour-long standout outside of a home in Spindale, authorities were able to enter the home to find the suspect was no longer there.

It all started after an early morning drive-by shooting on Carver Street. Police Chief Eric Shelton tells News 13 someone drove by and shot into a home on Carver Street at around 2 a.m. There were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured.

Hours-long standoff ends after officers find home empty, suspect still on the loose

Officers canvassed the area and located a suspicious vehicle at the dead-end of Young Street

Upon approach, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot. One of the subjects was seen tossing a long barrel shotgun to the ground while running.

Officers were able to apprehend this subject and identify her as Jordan Elaine Wishon of Spruce Pine. Wishon was taken into custody and charged with aiding and abetting.

The other subject reportedly entered a vacant house at 242 Young Street. Officers surrounded the house and attempted to make contact with the individual who has been identified as Matthew Donte Young, 33, of Spindale.

Unable to make contact with Young, Spindale Police requested the assistance of the Rutherfordton Police Department negotiations team. Negotiators arrived and were able to speak with Young by phone. After negotiations stalled, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics squad responded to assist.

The police chief tells News 13 once they were able to enter the home, they searched did a thorough search and found no one inside. Police have cleared the scene on Young Street.

Authorities are still searching for Young on charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm inside the city limits, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.