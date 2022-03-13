MISSING: Dradyn Taulbee, 13, last seen at elementary school

By Web Staff

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Police are searching for a missing teen last seen at an elementary school earlier this month.

Dradyn Taulbee, 13, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. at Frank W. Reilly Elementary School located at 3650 W. School St. on March 4.

He is 5’3”, 100 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair with a light Complexion.

Taulbee frequents the CTA Blue Line elevated train.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts can contact Area Five detectives Special Victims Unit at 312 746-6554.

