Person On BART Tracks Hit, Killed By Train on Dublin/Pleasanton Line

PLEASANTON, California (KPIX) — BART service was stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton Line Wednesday morning after a person on the tracks was hit and killed by a train.

BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth told KPIX 5 the agency confirmed the major medical emergency reported at around 6 a.m. was “a fatality involving a person on the trackway.”

Train service between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations was stopped after the incident. The Dublin/Pleasanton station was closed during the investigation and a bus bridge was provided to the West Dublin/Pleasanton station. Service was also limited from West Dublin/ Pleasanton toward San Francisco/Daly City.

As of 8:28 a.m. the Dublin/Pleasanton station had reopened and normal service resumed. BART said it was working to get trains back on schedule.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi began said the investigation into the track death was in the early stages.

“We’re not really able to say much at this point, aside from it’s very sad whenever an incident like this occurs,” Filippi said. “BPD is investigating right now, and it’s still very early on, but even at this very early stage they are able to say that there is no indication of foul play.”

Filippi spoke at a previously-scheduled BART police press conference to showcase increased visibility of unarmed transit ambassadors and crisis intervention specialists to patrol the system.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

