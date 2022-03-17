Adult novelty store employee charged after firing weapon

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville police arrested an adult novelty store employee Tuesday after allegedly firing his weapon.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, officers charged Logan B. Dunphy, 20, after he had an altercation that quickly turned violent with a customer at Jenna’s Toy Box located at 2531 Dickerson Pike.

Officers said in the affidavit that when going over store surveillance footage, they saw Dunphy talking to a customer before the customer abruptly ran out the business door with something in his hand without paying.

The affidavit said Dunphy followed the customer to confront him about not paying for the item. However, the footage revealed that as the two exchanged words, it quickly turned into a physical altercation involving three more people who exited a vehicle nearby.

The surveillance footage then revealed to officials that Dunphy got up from the fight, went back into the store, and exited the store again with a gun in his hand after all the other persons involved were able to get into a vehicle and drive off the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Dunphy then took a shooting position in the surveillance footage, aiming the gun in the vehicle’s direction, and fired four shots. Officers noted in the affidavit that the car was out of the shot of the footage; however, the gun was fired in a direction where other vehicles could have been hit by gunfire, also in the order of the mobile homes across the street.

Officials added in the affidavit that Dunphy has an order of protection against him out of Wilson County, which states that he is prohibited from using or possessing any firearms.

According to the Davidson County Clerk’s office, Dunphy was charged with reckless endangerment and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

