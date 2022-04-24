Person struck by Metrolink train near San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A person was injured Saturday after being struck by a Metrolink train in Sun Valley.

The northbound Antelope Valley Line 270 struck the pedestrian at 8:16 p.m. at the Sunland Boulevard crossing between Sun Valley and the Burbank Airport stations, said Metrolink spokeswoman Jeanette Flores.

The victim was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to the hospital in unknown condition.

Metrolink was looking for buses and cars to take the 80 passengers on the train to the next station, Flores said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.