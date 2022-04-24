School Takes Precautions For Hillsdale High Prom Due to COVID Concerns

By Da Lin

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — School administrators stepped up safety measures at the Hillsdale High School prom Saturday night following a recent COVID outbreak at another San Mateo school’s prom.

Hillsdale students said it was their first prom post pandemic and they did not mind the extra steps.

“We’re so excited. We’ve been excited the whole day,” said junior Maryanna Oliveira.

“I didn’t want to miss it. It’s something that you talk about for the rest of your life,” said student Lexi Stevens.

Limos and party buses pulled up to the San Francisco Design Center with young people streaming out in sharp tuxedos and beautiful gowns.

“It’s crazy cause we finally get one and we get to come together as juniors and seniors and as a school, it feels like. And it’s well overdue,” said senior Daniel Aspillera.

Aspillera said he was fortunate to end his high school years on a high note. And he gets to fulfil Lexi Stevens, his date’s dream.

“I’m actually a freshman in college. So I never got my prom or anything. So this is my first time and I’m super excited,” said Stevens.

The San Mateo Union High School District decided to require a negative test and masking indoors at the Hillsdale High prom after a COVID outbreak at the San Mateo High School prom earlier this month. The district said about 90 students out of 600 tested positive for COVID, mostly mild cases.

They said most students did not mask up since it was optional.

“We tested before, three days ago. And then we’re supposed to do this again today before we go in, so it’s a safe space,” said Hillsdale junior Laura Eloi.

“I’m worried of an outbreak, but I don’t think that’s that big of a concern for me since I am fully vaccinated,” said Junior Bree Sep.

“I think it’s really, really responsible and really appropriate,” said Aspillera.

“I think it definitely gives you some closure. I think a lot of students struggled with just not having that closure for the rest of their senior year. So it’s pretty cool to be here,” said Stevens.

