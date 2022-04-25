One man fatally shot after fight inside store

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville.

The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m.

The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m.

A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler when he was shot and fell into the street.

The witness took a video with her cell phone immediately after. That video shows the woman begging and pleading for help as they waited for an ambulance and just after the suspect fled the scene.

“Basically I feel like I need to be more observant and alert surrounding this area,” Veryunique Pritchett said. “Stuff like this happening. So I just feel like I need to observe more.”

The victim was shot two times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CBS 2 is told there are cameras inside the store.

Police are investigating.

