Animals at Oregon Zoo get in the spirit at ‘Howloween’
By KPTV Staff
Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Zoo is welcoming families to dress up in their favorite costumes and experience “Howloween” beginning on Sunday.
The Halloween-themed event is running this Sunday and Monday and Oct. 28-31. Animals are also enjoying Halloween-themed treats.
The Oregon Zoo said children are encouraged to wear costumes and learn about wildlife. A scavenger hunt teaches children about healthy habitats for wildlife. All candy is made by companies that have committed to using deforestation-free palm oil.
Activities are free with zoo admission. Treat bags are available for an additional $3. Reservations must be made in advance on the zoo’s website: shop.oregonzoo.org/#/Admission
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.