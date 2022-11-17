Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient.

They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in the United States Army Reserve and retired in 1968.

Jennifer Balthasar showed FOX10 the area on March Pointe Court in Theodore where her sister found the papers in what appeared to be its original folder.

“I looked on Facebook trying to find the owner and didn’t find anyone local, so that’s when I reached out to you guys,” said Balthasar. “Hopefully you can find the owner for me.”

Papers included Certificates of Retirement and a Certificate of Appreciation for Robert Kestner.

Balthasar said she hoped to get the papers back in the right hands.

“I just really hope that we find the owner to this,” she said. “I know how important it is as my dad and grandfather served in the military, and I would want their certificates or anything that had to do with them serving in the military. I really want to get this back to the right person.”

She said she found a Robert Kestner who was buried in Fort Benning, Georgia in 1984. If this is the correct man, he was born in 1924.

Any relatives are welcome to reach out to jenagirl1973@gmail.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.