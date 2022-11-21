DPS: 2 survive in small plane crash after losing power in Texas

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people survived a small plane crash on Sunday after losing power in northwest Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The video above is ABC13’s 24/7 livestream.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the call came in at 12:40 p.m. at 16181 Fritsche Cemetery Road.

DPS Sgt. Richard Standifer reported that a Cessna 150 left from Cleveland en route to Cypress but did not make it.

The pilot advised he lost power and tried to make a landing on the pasture, Stander said.

DPS said the plane hit a small embankment in the area, went up, hit a tree, and landed.

Officials said a woman on board has non-life-threatening injuries after suffering lacerations to her face.

Authorities are working to see what caused the plane to lose power.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared the alert on social media, saying they had units responding at the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.