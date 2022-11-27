Volunteer group that cleans illegal dumping on Maui road puts out a call for help

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — Illegal dumping has plagued Pulehu Road for years and, ironically, the littering is happening near the island’s main landfill.

“I mean people, you would be surprised, they throw their washing machines, they leave their cars,” area councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said.

Lahaina residents using native plants to help prevent future brush fires Fed up with all the litter, nearby resident Mark White hatched up an idea to form a volunteer group to clean it up.

The group calls itself the “Pulehu Posse” and they meet the first Saturday of every month to remove the trash from the roadway. The posse will be in business two years next month.

During its fledgling days, White would have to haul the trash he gathered to the nearby dump and would pay the tipping fee out of his own pocket. After soliciting sponsors, Pukalani Superette started covering the fees, and non-profit Malama Maui Nui assembled more volunteers.

But two years in, the problem just isn’t getting any better.

“It’s gotten worse and worse. There’s a place now where people have created dumps of their own,” White added.

Additionally, less people have been coming out to clean up days, so White is desperately asking more community members to step up and help.

If you would like to volunteer, the group will be meeting at 8 a.m. at the top of Holopuni Road on Dec. 3, Jan. 7, and Feb. 4.

You can email volunteerpulehu@gmail.com for more information.

