Man fatally shot while jump starting vehicle at Las Vegas home

By FOX5 Staff

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while attempting to jump start a vehicle Saturday in the central valley.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at about 3:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive male adult suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. Medical personnel transported the man to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the investigation indicates that the victim was on the street attempting to jump start a vehicle when an unknown male suspect approached and began to shoot at the victim.

The suspect fled prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to police. This investigation is still ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.

