Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue

By Andreas Copes

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday. The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd’s murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.

The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City’s Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.

Supporters of the statue argue it’s a symbol of the community’s Italian heritage.

“This is, you know, a true victory, not just for Italian-Americans, this is a true victory for all ethnic groups,” George Bochetto, attorney, said.

The city released a statement in which they say:

We are very disappointed in the Court’s ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza.

In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.