Grateful mother gifts nurses lunch as a heartfelt thank you

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Hurley Children’s Hospital received a token of appreciation from a grateful mother.

The mother said both of her kids are alive because of the care they received at Hurley.

“It’s amazing. We really appreciate it,” said Terra Garrett, assistant nurse manager of the NICU.

The rest of the staff of the NICU felt the same way when they received a heartfelt thank you on Friday.

The staff’s gift, food from Pita Way in Grand Blanc, was brought in by Myla Wolosonowich. She is a mother of two, and had both of her children spend time in the NICU at Hurley.

“The nurses and the staff in the NICU really work hard to keep the babies safe. And having parents and the community support us is really, really heartwarming and amazing,” Garrett said.

Wolosonowich was glad to show her appreciation.

“I am, like, so happy that I was able to give to them because they gave so much to me and my family. They kept my kids alive, I mean, my first one was born at 32 weeks, and was born at two pounds, 14 ounces,” she explained. “And the second one was born at 34, and they were able to keep him alive and be able to bring him home.”

Even though it’s nice for her staff to get Pita Way for lunch, Garrett said it’s much better to see the fruit of their labor.

“That’s one of the most amazing parts of being a NICU nurse, is that we get to take these babies who are so vulnerable and ill, and need us so much, and we get them healthy and send them home with their families,” Garrett said.

She said the best part of the job is when the families come back and show them their babies are doing amazing.

