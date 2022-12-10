World’s fastest French Bulldog, and his sister, dognapped from San Diego owner

By MALIK EARNEST

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — The World’s Fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego.

Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.

Frederick told CBS 8 he left his grey 2014 Toyota Camry sedan running to ensure the dogs were air-conditioned while he used the restroom inside the gym.

When Frederick returned to the parking lot, his car was gone, he said.

French Bulldog “Winston Bolt” holds the worldwide title of the fastest French Bulldog in history.

“At Sweetwater Lane County Park, Winston has become the fastest FRENCH BULLDOG in history. After several attempts, running without rivals, only chasing prey, he reached the speed of 27 mph,” Official World Records stated.

Frederick has since received several tips detailing dog sightings at San Diego’s Waterfront Park and near 12th and Imperial Transit Center in Downtown San Diego.

Frederick launched a GoFundMe to hire a private investigator to help locate his dogs.

“If I find my dogs soon before hiring the private investigator, I will refund you for the GoFundMe donations. I appreciate everyone’s support tremendously,” Frederick said.

Frederick described Winston as a brindle-colored dog with grey hair on his mouth and long legs.

Xena was described as a black and white Boston Terrier with one blue eye and one brown eye.

Anyone with information regarding the dog’s whereabouts was asked to immediately message the Instagram account “french_boltdog” or contact Braden Frederick on social media.

