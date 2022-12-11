Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele

By Jeremy Lee

Click here for updates on this story

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at the demonstration camp, protesting the 30 meter telescope, have been collaborating to clear the way should Madame Pele choose to continue her path.

“It’s very inappropriate to leave your things for her to clean it. It’s our idea that when we go on top of the land and use the land we return the land even better than when we found it. We return the land back to its element,” Neves said, suggesting even road signs should be moved in the event of the lava flow re-approaching.

Neves stressed the cultural importance of leaving nothing in the path of the lava flow. He also emphasized the role of those holding space at the base of the Mauna in protest of further land development.

“The Royal Order of Kamehameha wants to make clear. We support those in the front line action in regards to development on Mauna Kea. This is not an eviction. This is an assistance to get their property aside, and help them relocate if they need to relocate,” Neves told KITV4.

Those visiting the Pu’u Huluhulu area are reminded to arrive with aloha.

The Royal Order of Kamehameha asks all visitors to practice aloha, arriving at sacred sites. Pu’u Huluhulu sees a lot of foot traffic and guests are asked to stay on foot paths and take all trash with them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.