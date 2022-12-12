Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop

By Fletcher Keel

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Ottawa County.

According to troopers, a patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted troopers to the vehicle, and a probable cause search found tamper marks were observed on the vehicle’s dashboard.

Authorities say further investigation revealed an after-market modification under the dashboard, where a hidden compartment was found and contained five packages of cocaine and cash.

Officials say the driver, Rafael L. Patterson, 32, of Warren, Ohio, was incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

Troopers say Patterson was also charged with hidden compartments in vehicles, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, officials say Patterson could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

For more on the arrest and seizure, click here: content.govdelivery.com/accounts/OHOSHP/bulletins/33cd8bb

