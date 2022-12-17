‘It’s not a joke or funny’ Drone harassing children, staff & therapy horses at Eliada Home

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Managers at Eliada in west Asheville have reported a series of incidents where a drone buzzed around children and therapy horses.

A spokeswoman for the nonprofit organization, which serves children and families of Western North Carolina, says repeated incidents have forced staff and residents to stay indoors.

“It is dropping down to video therapy sessions with our therapists and our students, in addition to dropping down and taunting our employees,” Cindy Davis-Bryant, CEO of Eliada, described some of the drone’s actions. “There are serious privacy issues here. We have children in protective custody here that they’re here and they’re supposed to be safe and no one can know they’re here. We also have children that are in behavioral health settings that are protected by HIPAA, that is a federal law for privacy.”

The drone has also chased horses in pastures and the riding ring.

“Our therapy horses have been threatened by this drone, chasing them in their pasture and ring where they are most comfortable serving children who need their support,” a press release from Eliada said. “This could lead to an injury of a horse or to a person when they are in session.”

The CEO says the drone arrives at different times of day.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Eliada is asking the public for any information on who may be flying the drone.

To the person hiding behind the drone causing distress and harm you must STOP. It’s not a joke or funny. You are hurting people and animals. To our community who may have insight on who is doing this please reach out to us via email at info@eliada.org, by phone at 828-254-5356. Community members can also contact the local and state authorities who have been alerted and have come to campus. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says the department is not actively investigating the incidents at this time since the incidents involve airspace, which is the jurisdiction of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, if the drone were to injure anyone or do any damage to property, APD will investigate.

Davis-Bryant said Eliada was reaching out to the FAA regarding the incidents.

According to North Carolina’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT), over 30,000 people across the state owned a drone in December 2020. As the number grows, NCDOT reminds everyone that drones can be dangerous if they’re not operated properly. NCDOT’s Division of Aviation provided the following eight tips to help pilots make sure they’re flying safely and legally:

Always fly below 400 feet above ground level, Never fly near airports, Avoid flying over events or crowds, Don’t fly at night, even if your drone has lights, Never fly directly over people, Don’t fly near or above prisons, Respect people’s privacy, and Always keep the drone within your visual line of sight. NCDOT says pilots should also read over local, state, and federal laws governing drones.

