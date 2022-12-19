Community steps up after “Grinch” steals donations in Connecticut

By Dylan Fearon

Click here for updates on this story

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — In East Hartford, Rick Bollash is Santa Claus without the red coat and white beard.

He built Santa’s village on his front lawn and collects donations for the town food pantry.

But it seems there’s a Grinch somewhere in East Hartford and it walked right into Santa’s village.

‘I heard my puppy barking and growling, I never looked out, and when I went to work it was gone,” said Rick Bollash, East Hartford. “The Grinch came and robbed the food bank,”

Groceries in Santa’s village in Ricks donation box were stolen.

They were meant for families who desperately need them, but someone walked right up to the bin and snatched them.

“I was totally winded. I lost faith. I was going to turn it off,” Rick explained.

Rick nearly shut down Santa’s village, something he does every year for the kids.

They can walk through the path, snap a picture with Santa, or even write him a letter.

Rick checks them every day for Santa and says he writes back every time.

Rick was upset about the theft, until he posted on Facebook and the community stepped in.

People from all over town donated food to make up from the Grinch’s actions.

Rick even received a $500 donation to help a food pantry in town.

“I was floored. Times are so tough right now to come up with that kind of a donation,” said Rick.

Rick created Santa’s village three years ago after open heart surgery, quintuple bypass.

A doctor said if he waited an extra week, he wouldn’t be here. When he got out of the hospital, Rick wanted to do something for the kids and be apart of this great community.

On Tuesday, East Hartford police are hoping to stuff a cruiser full of more donations outside Rick’s house.

The Grinch can’t bring this community down for long.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.