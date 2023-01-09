High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon

By Julian Paras

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation.

According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while.

“We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways to remove microalgae from large volumes of culture,” Coons said.

It turns out beer has a high volume to test with this technology. Local breweries across the state, including Ex Novo Brewing Co. in Corrales, have partnered with the labs. Other breweries include Beer Creek, Santa Fe Brewing Co., Taos Mesa Brewing and more.

The founder of Ex Novo Brewing, Joel Gregory, said the new process is similar to a more traditional brewing method.

“It’s not intense,” Gregory said. “It’s not loud, and it doesn’t use a lot of energy the same way a centrifuge would.”

But for Gregory, he sees several positives with the newer process in development. The technology is still being tested in Los Alamos.

“It would save us a lot of time and labor, and the quality of beer would improve, which are all great things,” Gregory said.

Gregory also said the second trial of testing will take place soon in order for LANL to gather more data.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.