Loaded gun brought to Michigan middle school, 13-year-old arrested, police say

By Brianna Owczarzak

    PINCONNING, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police are investigating after loaded a gun was brought to Pinconning Middle School.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Superintendent Andy Kowalczyk said administration was made aware of a student with a possible weapon about 1:45 p.m.

The student was immediately removed from class, Kowalczyk said.

The student told school administrators they had a weapon they forgot to remove from their bag after a weekend stay with a parent, Kowalczyk said.

Staff discovered a loaded .22 handgun and extra magazine with ammunition in the student’s possession, MSP said.

“The investigation suggests the student did not bring the weapon to school to use,” Kowalczyk said.

The 13-year-old male student was taken into custody and lodged at a local juvenile detention facility.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

