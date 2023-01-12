Florida sheriff confirms teen shot, injured outside basketball game was not suspects’ target

By Amanda Dukes

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — It’s been five days since deputies descended on Wekiva High School after a teen was shot outside the school’s gym during a basketball game.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday as Wekiva played Edgewater High School.

Investigators have released few details, but Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced the shooting was not random, but he says the teen who ended up shot was an innocent bystander.

“Detectives do not believe that the suspect or suspects were targeting the school or any event at the school, rather they were targeting a specific person. The young person that was shot was not the intended target. That person was an innocent bystander,” Mina said.

Mina said he could not comment on the motive behind the shooting or whether the suspect or suspects are juveniles or adults.

He did say the teen that was shot suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

He also assured parents that his deputies are working to make sure there is no more violence on campus.

Mina also said he is confident arrests will be made.

“All I can tell you is we do have leads, and our detectives are following up those leads and I feel pretty good about the direction our detectives are heading,” Mina said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crimeline.

