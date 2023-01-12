Man rescued after becoming stuck in Pennsylvania trench for eight hours

By WTAE Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A man was rescued after being trapped in a trench during an 8-hour ordeal in eastern Pennsylvania.

It happened Wednesday in Allentown, Lehigh County.

A private contractor and his co-worker were working on sewer lines in the backyard of a home when the trench caved in.

One man was able to get out when rescue crews lowered a ladder, but another man became stuck, buried in five feet of dirt 10 feet below the ground.

Crews used buckets to free the man.

He remained conscious and was communicating with crews. There is no word if he suffered any injuries.

