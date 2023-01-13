Crates needed to transfer hundreds of lost dogs in Stanislaus County following storms

By Josie Heart

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Humans aren’t the only ones struggling with the impact of this season’s weather storms.

Over 200 animals, mostly stray dogs or dogs lost during the storms, were brought to the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency this week and need homes.

“A lot of them are scared,” said SASA executive director Vaughn Maurice. “You can hear them crying and barking in the background. It really is a very sad situation.”

Staff are over capacity and are working hard to reconnect the animals with their rightful owners. But with overcrowding and slowed adoptions due to the weather, dozens are being sent to shelters as far as states away.

One such partner shelter is in Idaho where dozens of dogs were already sent to await new owners.

The problem with this transition is that the agency does not have enough crates to transfer the animals safely and comfortably. They are currently asking the public for donations of any new or used crates, particularly for larger dogs. More than 70% of the agency’s dogs weigh over 50 pounds.

SASA is also seeking temporary foster parents to help with the influx of stray dogs.

Staff say adoptions have slowed down because of the weather and the impact it’s had on residents. The challenge is finding locals to take them in.

“I think right now there’s other communities that aren’t as inundated with stray dogs as what we’re seeing in Stanislaus County,” said rescue coordinator Chandra Looney.

With more rainfall coming this week, SASA staff expect plenty more animals will come into their care.

“Many of the dogs don’t appreciate being out in the rain,” Looney said. “Thunder and lightning can be scary to a dog.”

Maurice is also hoping people will volunteer with tasks as simple as coming and spending time with the animals.

“They’re beautiful animals,” Maurice said. “We love each and every one of them and we want to make sure they have the right outcome and find a good home as quickly as possible.”

Anyone can drop off a donated crate at the Modesto location on 3647 Cornucopia Way

