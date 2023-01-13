High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast

Skip to Content
By Estevan Lopez

    SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.

Officials are recommending residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground if floods start.

According to the sheriff’s office has also issued evacuation warnings for Seacliff State Beach and encompassing Beach Drive and New Brighton State Beach & beyond.

The following zones are affected: CTL-E048 and CTL-E031

