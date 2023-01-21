Doorbell footage captures man shooting at home with mother, children inside; suspect arrested

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Chilling doorbell footage shows a man shooting at a Milwaukee home near 17th and Capitol after ringing the doorbell. It happened Monday, Jan. 16 around 2:30 p.m.

Police said he was a 46-year-old man and was arrested Friday morning. A mother and three children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

“I don’t know about feeling safe again,” said the homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The woman said her 13-year-old daughter was awoken from a nap when she heard the gunfire Monday afternoon. The teen then alerted her mother.

“She had said she heard gunfire and I was in my closet, I had both my earbuds in, and I was cleaning up, folding clothes, you know, purging kind of. And she said she heard gunshots,” said the woman.

That’s when the woman saw the shocking doorbell footage.

“I don’t know who this guy is. I don’t know why he came here, I don’t know what he’s trying to do,” said the woman.

She said since then, her family has been staying elsewhere. She said she doesn’t feel safe living at her home she’s owned for almost two years.

“I won’t go back, I won’t continue to put my family in jeopardy knowing… thinking it won’t happen again,” said the Milwaukee mother.

Despite her fears, the mother said she prays the man gets the help he needs.

Criminal charges against the 46-year-old man will be referred to the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

