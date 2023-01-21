GM investment expected to positively impact local economy

By James Felton and Hannah Mose

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) — General Motors has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant.

The lion’s share of that money will go toward building Small Block V-8 gas engines.

“This is an investment in our future,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

Kildee said the move by GM extends far beyond the assembly line.

“Good paychecks that support our neighborhoods, that support our communities, create that more stable sense of community, that connection that we all share with one another,” Kildee said.

Kristina Johnston, chief operating officer of the Flint and Genesee Group said she agrees.

“It’s a great testament to the opportunity we have here and businesses seeing that in us, so we’re excited about this announcement,” Johnston said. “A lot of times this can be catalyzing for other investments within the area, other businesses seeing that opportunity.”

GM is also investing $216 million in its Bay City GPS plant to prepare the facility to build camshafts, connecting rods, and block/head machining, supporting future V-8 production at Flint Engine Operations.

Magen Samyn, the president and CEO of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, said the dollars will go a long way.

“Those jobs translate into spending dollars into our restaurants, into the other businesses in our community, so it’s going to be really great for our entire community for this investment,” Samyn said.

Sara Dimitroff, economic development project manager for Bay City, said with the announcement, GM has invested over $600 million in Bay City since 2011.

“Not only is it going to affect, like I said, the residents and the businesses in the area. Again, it’s going to have a trickle effect,” Dimitroff said. “And we’re going to see people that are going to say, ‘Wow, GM is making this amazing investment in the city, what can we do to be a part of that?’”

GM said it’s committed to providing jobs that support families and communities across the U.S.

The company said it has invested tens of billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing facilities since 2013.

