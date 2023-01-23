Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in Texas, deputies say

By KTRK Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bizarre string of events ended with a man shot and killed in the front yard of a northeast Harris County home early Monday morning.

Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies were called to the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive near Bush Intercontinental Airport at 4:40 a.m. in response to a weapons disturbance. A 911 caller said shots were fired in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home around the corner in the 7400 block of Mustang Corral.

Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man arrived at a home on Palomino Ridge and forced a woman into the driver’s seat of a red car at gunpoint.

Investigators said the man and woman had been separated for a while after previously being in a long-term relationship.

At some point while they were in the car, investigators believe the man accidently discharged a pistol, shooting himself in the stomach. The gunfire in the car caused the woman to drive up into the yard of a home on Mustang Corral, and the car came to a stop against a tree, Gilliland said.

When the car stopped, the woman got out and ran, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, it appeared the man got out of the car and shot himself in the head, Gilliland said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and other witnesses were detained for questioning. Multiple homes in the neighborhood have surveillance video of the incident, investigators said.

The shooting is being treated as a homicide as deputies work to gather more information and video, Gilliland said. No charges have been filed.

