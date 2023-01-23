Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

By Jennifer Franciotti

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year’s Polar Bear Plunge.

Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.

“(This is my) first time trying to do the Super Plunge,” Capt. Brian Smith said. “I have always thought, ‘Wow, that’s something I need to do before the end of my career.'”

Smith is no stranger to the bay. For more than two decades, the captain has participated in the Police Plunge and the Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser. His efforts earned him the Flame of Hope award for his unwavering support.

“I will treasure that forever. I feel like I won the Heisman,” Smith said. “The motto of the Special Olympics is, ‘Let me win, and if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.’ And, it’s truly what it’s all about, and the joy that they bring in.”

Smith, along with veteran Super Plunger Josh Smith, who are not related, are still trying to reach their $10,000 goals ahead of the Super Plunge, and they have an invitation now that a new governor is in office — a challenge before the main event.

“We have a new governor, now,” Josh Smith said.

“We need to get him in there, right?” Capt. Smith said.

“Yeah, that’s right,” Josh Smith said.

“It’s become such a huge event — the community-involved Corporate Plunge and the School Plunge,” Capt. Smith said. “To watch it grow after the past 27 years has been incredible.”

