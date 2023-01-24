Unlawful Discharge: A security officer shoots at a 14-year old boy he detained

By Kristina Russo

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after firing at a 14-year old boy.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Hallock Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, Tiquentes Graybrown was seen with a 14-year old boy that he found inside his car along with another kid.

Graybrown told police that he went outside to yell at the kids who then started running away, but Graybrown chased them.

One kid ran across the park towards Howard Avenue and the other jumped a white picket fence into the backyard of a house on 6th street.

When Graybrown confronted the boy in the yard, the kid then reached into his pocket.

Graybrown believed he had a weapon, so he took out his gun and fired one round at him.

The 14-year old was not struck but surrendered and then was searched by Graybrown.

Officers examined the vehicle to find the rear driver side window was broken and the steering column was damaged.

A records check indicated that Graybrown had a valid pistol permit.

Graybrown was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

The boy was issued a summons for Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny.

