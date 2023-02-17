St. Louis Archdiocese teacher apologizes to parents for slavery lesson gone wrong

By Melanie Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

FLORISSANT, Missouri (KMOV) — A North County Catholic school teacher has apologized to parents for a controversial lesson on slavery. It happened at All Saints Academy at St. Rose.

“She was nervous. She did apologize for being ignorant of some of the things she chose to do and not making the best decision with choosing that activity,” says parent Micah Shelton.

Families tell News 4 that during a 3rd grade music class, Black students were chosen to be slaves and freed by their white classmates while learning about the Underground Railroad.

The activity was based on the negro spiritual, “Follow the Drinking Gourd”.

“The teachers are pretty nice but sometimes they can act ridiculous,” says 8-year-old student Faith Shelton.

‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson On Thursday, parents were invited to a meeting with the teacher in question, the school principal and the St. Louis Archdiocese. According to Shelton, more diversity and inclusion training will be provided to teachers.

“Overall, I’m somewhat satisfied with being able to sit down and talk,” Shelton says. “The school did not know about the curriculum she used.”

All Saints Academy principal Owen Dabek previously told News 4 students were not separated by race. He released the following statement Thursday.

“This lesson plan was intended to teach music and history in a positive light. However, we heard from parents and now better understand why it was inappropriate and hurtful to them.

Beyond discussing the lesson, the parents also shared their overarching desire for more teacher training and for curriculum that is culturally sensitive and diverse.

While the important conversations that transpired this week are a good start, we made a promise today to do more, starting with gathering additional parent input to help us develop measurable goals and actionable steps.

Parents and guardians are children’s first and most important teachers. Their input is critical. We look forward to partnering with them as we re-examine our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. “

Owen Dabek, All Saints Academy principal The Sheltons plan to remove their daughter from All Saints Academy.

“More work needs to be done. The school needs to be aware of what’s being taught in the school and some type of plan needs to be in place for the parents to know what type of curriculum is being taught.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.