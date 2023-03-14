‘A moment that I won’t forget’: Wellington dad battling cancer sings with Tim McGraw

By Taylor Hernandez

WELLINGTON, Florida (WPBF) — A Wellington father of two little girls has thought about dancing with them at their weddings since he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma last year.

His terminal cancer diagnosis prompted him to create memories and messages to leave his girls, Brooke and Bridget.

To help him accomplish one of those messages, he turned to social media.

Mike Hugo first told WPBF 25 News about his dreams of recording a duet with Tim McGraw in February.

“The idea is that I get to press play at my daughter’s wedding and I get to sing them ‘My Little Girl,’ hopefully I am still there for that, but if I’m not, they know how much I love them,” Hugo said.

After a few weeks and millions of views on his original video message appealing to McGraw, the Hugo family was on a plane to Nashville.

“Even though he was busy with all those things he still stopped everything,” Hugo said.

Hugo danced with each of his daughters, dressed in little white dresses, on the iconic circle of the Grand Ole Opry stage.

“There were so many incredible, nice people who did so many things to make this special,” he said.

The following day, Hugo recorded a duet with Tim McGraw, which McGraw’s production team will edit together with videos of his dances at the Grand Ole Opry.

“I asked for this, and they were like no, we’re going to give you the world,” he said.

Hugo also recorded a dance at the Opry with his mother and a duet of the song “I called Mama” with Tim McGraw.

