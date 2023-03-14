Meet Victoria, the lifelike mannequin helping ECTC students practice delivering a baby

By Addie Meiners

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — ECTC students in the nursing program will now get to learn about labor and delivery through a lifelike simulation.

“Victoria,” an advanced obstetric patient simulator, allows students to practice several different birthing scenarios in a safe environment.

Julie Hampton, the assistant professor of nursing at ECTC, said this is the best kind of training students can get outside of the hospital.

“I can prepare them here for what they would see in a normal delivery, a breech delivery, and C-section delivery, A postpartum hemorrhage after mom delivers. They can see a baby that is blue at birth, a baby that’s not crying at birth,” Hampton said.

Victoria is able to talk, scream, grunt, and do several other functions related to childbirth. She also has resperitory and cardiac functions to simulate other emergencies that can come up during childbirth.

“It really does test them whether or not they’ve paid attention, and it helps them to be able to not just be ready to practice be confident in their knowledge,” Hampton said.

Meggan and Celeste, both third-semester nursing students at ECTC, said practicing on this mannequin has helped them not only apply what they’ve learned in class, but also build confidence.

“Any mistakes that we make, at least we’re making them here and we’re not making them in the real world,” Celeste said.

“I had been worried about going into clinicals and actually seeing a live birth, but this really helped prepare me for it,” Meggan said. “Being able to be like ‘OK, I can do this in a real-life scenario’ because that is what it is.”

