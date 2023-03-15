City of Hollywood, Florida honors 100-year-old WWII Veteran Frank Orilio

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI (WFOR) — “We are declaring today Frank Orilio Day in the City of Hollywood,” Mayor Josh Levy said to a packed City Commission chamber. March 15, 2023 is a day to honor Frank Orilio.

“They’re telling the people, ‘here’s a guy thats still running around, everything and we’re going to have a Proclamation, ‘look at that, anybody could do it.'”

Frank isn’t just anybody. At 100 years old he still drives, lives alone and get’s plenty of exercise.

“I walk every day, I walk about 2 miles a day,” he told CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten.

Frank is a WWII US Army vet. “I was in the Army Air Corps band for 2 years, then during the Battle of the Bulge they needed personnel.

Frank spent most of his time in service playing the drums, and entertaining troops but also took part in combat missions, but that love of music continues today.

“That era, my era, it was swing music,” he told Scouten. “You still do that today?” Scouten asked. “I still do that today, yes sir,” he said. “I play with 2 big bands twice a month.”

And when he’s not playing drums, he paints. He pointed out an oil painting hanging in his living room. He made last month, saying it took him two days. In fact, art was his career — he was an illustrator for the “strategic air command.”

In room filled with his professional drawings, he said people would explain ideas to him and he would draw them. “These are all artists’ concepts from engineers and scientists,” he said.

So what keeps Frank going? He’s tolerant of others, doesn’t stress out and eats well.

“My best advice is eating food, keep away from junk food,” he said. “Take care of your body, be happy, make sure you’re eating. Eat a lot of fruit, a lot of vegetables,” he advises.

Following his own advice, Frank is staying healthy at a hundred.

