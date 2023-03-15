Flooding concerns increase across Utah amid intense rain

By Melanie Porter

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A final push of rain caused water to go over the Gunlock Reservoir spillway, creating some fantastic waterfalls but also causing flooding concerns.

The spill happened earlier than expected, finally breaking through around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Although the falls are mesmerizing to watch, the excess water is also raising concerns for flooding in the surrounding areas.

Experts anticipate the Santa Clara River will not flood, but photos show the river flowing extremely high and even starting to approach the road.

The river remains in it’s channel, The National Weather Service reports, but a flood advisory has been issued and experts warn people could see water on the roads.

Flood watches were put into effect for parts of Southern Utah, including Zion National Park and Buckskin Gulch from 9:45 Wednesday morning to Thursday at 6 p.m.

Buckskin Gulch has been a problem area in the last several days, with officials in the area saying at least ten people have had to be rescued due to flood dangers.

Currently, a search is underway for a missing hiker in the area. Two other hikers from the same party, one dead and one alive, have already been hoisted out of the slot canyon.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain Wednesday afternoon will cause more issues along streams, rivers and slot canyons.

“In particular, the Virgin River at Bloomington is expected to approach, if not exceed, flood stage by Thursday morning,” NWS reported.

A flash flood warning was also put in place until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for western areas of Washington County.

In northern Utah, Highland City reported that high water runoff in the northwest part of the city is causing flood concerns among residents.

The city was working to help homeowners sandbag to protect property and was soliciting help from volunteers to help in the effort.

A video shared by the Mayor of Highland City showed water flowing down the street and encroaching in the road.

