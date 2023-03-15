Teen arrested for theft of over $3K in vape pens in Texarkana

By TRACY GLADNEY

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing $3,100 worth of vape pens in Texarkana, Texas.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Lavanta Guest was with two other people on Tuesday night at a convenience store on Richmond Road when they attempted to buy cigarettes but were turned away since none had an ID for proof of age.

Afterward, Guest allegedly took a display case from a counter containing the vape pens and ran out of the store.

The store’s surveillance camera captured Guest and he was later identified by TISD police.

Guest was arrested later with a warrant for theft served at his home in Wake Village, Texas.

Guest was booked into the Bi-State jail with a bond set at $10,000.

