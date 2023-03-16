Slidell police find $30,000 in cash, drugs and guns in motel

By WDSU Staff

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — A call about an improperly parked call at a Slidell motel led to a drug and gun bust.

Slidell police say on Thursday, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel in reference to the car.

Inside the car was a man who police say was in possession of a large amount of meth, cash, and two firearms.

Police found that the man had been renting a room at the hotel with another person.

Officers investigated the hotel room, where they found nearly $30,000 in cash, cocaine, meth, marijuana, one rifle, and a semi-automatic gun with an obliterated serial number.

Police say they also found a Honda Accord, a currency counter, and other drug paraphernalia.

Both the suspects were arrested at the hotel, according to police.

