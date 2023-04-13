United Way of the Midlands celebrates 100 years in Omaha

By KMTV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — United Way of the Midlands officially marked its 100th anniversary in the metro on Wednesday.

Staff and donors celebrated with t-shirts and pictures together.

It started back in 1923 when people came together to pool community resources and invest in health and human services nonprofits supporting local needs.

When it first started it was called “The Community Chest.”

At first, it supported 32 nonprofits. These days they support more than 150 programs and services.

“I think the biggest thing that we’ve focused on is trying to connect those who want to help with those that need it. So whether it be providing volunteer opportunities, investing, being very intentional in who we’re working within the community to help lift up others,” said President and CEO Shawna Forsberg.

Also, in May they’ll celebrate with a concert at the Gene Leahy Mall as well as host community celebrations in neighborhoods around the metro.

