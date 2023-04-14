‘It is important, if only symbolic’: Judge Dorow orders Darrell Brooks to pay $500,000+ in restitution

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Darrell Brooks was back in court Thursday as the state argued he should be ordered to pay more money in restitution for the damages caused in the Waukesha parade tragedy.

At the hearing, the state asked for hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Judge Jennifer Dorow granted the request.

Brooks appeared virtually from prison, and did not speak throughout the hearing.

Dozens and dozens of victims and their families have already been awarded compensation by insurance companies and public compensation funds often supplemented by donations from the community.

In court, Judge Dorow said, “This was, and remains, a very significant crime.”

Brooks was originally ordered to pay more than $170,000 to the Waukesha School District and the state’s publicly funded Crime Victim Compensation fund.

Thursday’s ruling tacked on more than $350,000, most to insurance companies. The total amount owed now tops $523,000.

But in court, Brooks’ attorney argued his client currently has nothing, and cannot pay.

Attorney Mike Covey said, “If he’s offered work in any of the facilities he’s going to be serving time in, at best he’ll be getting perhaps a few dimes an hour for janitorial work.”

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper agreed, but said the higher total would help rehabilitate Brooks.

Despite Brooks having few resources, Opper’s main concern was that he could one day capitalize on his crime.

She said to Dorow, “I would hate for this court to set $100,000 today and then tomorrow he gets a half-a-million-dollar book deal. That would be offensive.”

Covey argued against it, saying, “I think this is just more additional punishment.” And later adding, “The odds of Hollywood knocking down his door to give him lots of money for his life story, I think given the totality of the circumstances in this case, I think is so miniscule.”

But ultimately Judge Dorow agreed to the increased amount. She said, “It is important, if only symbolic.”

After the hearing we asked if Brooks might solicit offers now that he’s on the hook for a half-million dollars.

Covey said, “I would be shocked if that happened. I would be very, very surprised if anybody were to offer him money, I’d be very surprised if he’d even ask for it.”

Covey said the appeals process began when he was appointed to the case in January.

But he’s just starting to sift through mountains of evidence. It could also take more than a year to get all the court transcripts, and he said he can’t file any motions until he gets everything.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.