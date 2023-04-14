ME’s office: 27-year-old woman, 16-month-old baby girl die in south side Milwaukee fire

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Two people died in a large fire on Milwaukee’s south side on Wednesday, April 12.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack on the blaze. Officials say high winds and heavy smoke made the fire challenging to contain.

“This is devastating news for the 8th district,” said Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa. “We want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of this young woman and her child.”

The Milwaukee Fire Department provided an update Thursday afternoon at the scene.

“It was a tremendous amount of fire all at one time,” said Assistant Chief De’Wayne Smoots.

Crews responded around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to four houses in flames.

Smoots said it only took eight minutes to become a three-alarm fire.

“This fight went defensive right away. Normally we go in — we didn’t even get a chance to get in because there was so much fire once we came on the scene,” Smoots said.

On Wednesday night, officials initially told reporters they believed everyone got out safely but said two people were unaccounted for.

The two bodies, a 27-year-old woman and 16-month-old girl were found Thursday morning, while officials searched the rubble.

“We did not miss the bodies. It was just so much fire, and then the buildings collapsed, and it was no way for us, for me to safely have my firefighters work to go through the rubble,” Smoots said.

Due to the damage, it’s unclear if there were working smoke alarms in the houses.

Thursday afternoon, fire officials handed out free smoke detectors throughout the neighborhood.

“We have to make sure — I’ve done these canvases with the fire department before — that folks have working smoke alarms in their home,” Zamarripa said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is helping at least 10 adults and two children affected by the fires.

CBS 58 also spoke with the owner of Jones Automotive Group at 1605 W. Forest Home Ave., who said any donations can be dropped off at their shop to be distributed to the families.

Autopsies have been scheduled.

