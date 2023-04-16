St. Thomas anesthesiologist showed up for work under the influence, health officials say

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A St. Thomas West anesthesiologist is under fire after reporting to work while under the influence.

Joseph Netterville showed up for his 4 p.m. shift in December 2019. While at work, he was observed as having an unusual demeanor and slurred speech, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Health’s report.

Netterville admitted to consuming alcohol and alprazolam prior to his shift. Health officials said he submitted to tests which confirmed he had the drug in his system, and that he had a BAC level of 0.247.

Health officials said Netterville did not tend to patients during the shift and was immediately sent home upon realization of his impairment.

The incident was discussed before the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners on March 8, 2023, and Netterville’s medical license was reprimanded. He was also required to pay a civil penalty fee of $1,000.

His behavior was described as “unprofessional, dishonorable and/or unethical,” in the report.

Netterville received treatment for substance abuse from December 2019 through February 2020.

