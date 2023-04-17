Gunman upset with teen driver chases group, police say

By Pat Reavy

IVINS, Washington County, Utah (KSL) — An Ivins man allegedly upset with how a group of teenagers was driving is now facing numerous felony charges accusing him of chasing the group while holding a gun and firing a round.

Alan Brent Culver Ashby, 73, was charged Monday in 5th District Court with six counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies.

On Saturday, six teens in a truck drove to a residence when a van pulled up behind them. Ashby got out of the van and “ordered the juveniles onto the ground and then shot a round into the ground,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The teens ran around the house and Ashby followed “with the pistol still in his hand,” the affidavit alleges.

The juveniles got into the home and locked the door. Ashby eventually left the residence and was stopped a short time later by police.

“Alan said he was upset regarding their driving and the dust and rocks it kicked up,” he told officers.

Two guns were found in Ashby’s vehicle. After being questioned he was arrested and booked into jail. Police have requested that Ashby by held in jail without the possibility of posting bail, “due to the severity of the incident, number of victims and proximity of the suspect and one of the victims’ homes.”

