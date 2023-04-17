Protesters gather outside store where Drag Queen Story Time children’s event was held

By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — There was pushback and protests outside a Sacramento small business on Sunday that was hosting a Drag Queen Story Time event for children.

The business owners requested police protection from demonstrators outside their doors.

A Sacramento police officer was positioned outside Poppy + Pot, a floral and pottery business, in preparation for protests in response to their Drag Queen Story Time event for children.

Da’reen Reichenberg is co-owner of the store and says her family and her business have been threatened by hate groups.

“It was very clear that all the love drowned out the hate,” Reichenberg said.

The event inside the store Sunday morning was captured on the Poppy + Pot Instagram page. Reichenberg says, despite the protests that developed outside, the show went on inside.

“We’re hoping to make it clear that drag queen story time is for kids,” she said. “It is an event for families. It is an event that parents choose to bring their families to.”

“For a parent who says they equate it with sexuality, in one form or another, how would you respond to that?” CBS Sacramento’s Steve Large asked Reichenberg.

“Absolutely not. I think that people, they see that drag can be promiscuous, but that is a drag show that is meant for adults. That is a show at nighttime,” Reichenberg said.

This small business that was seeking a safe place for all is now facing threats from extremist groups to their own safety.

“They also shared my home address, pictures of my home address,” Reichenberg said.

Sacramento police said two groups blocked traffic in the area as they confronted each other. Police say they made one arrest as a result of an assault on an officer.

Drag Queen Story Time is a monthly event the Curtis Park store holds.

