Woman put in her trunk in carjacking, then thrown from bridge, police say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was stuffed into the trunk of her car during a carjacking Saturday in Glen Burnie before being thrown over the side of a bridge in South Baltimore, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to a boat rental store in south Baltimore near Curtis Creek for a reported carjacking, where they spoke with the victim.

The woman reported she was dropping off a friend in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m. when she was approached by the two suspects, a man and a woman.

The suspects were described as a white man in his 40s with short brown hair and a heavy-set white woman with light brown hair, missing a front tooth.

The woman allegedly dragged the driver out of her car, and then the suspects put her in the trunk of her 2012 Mercedes sedan.

The suspects drove to south Baltimore, where they stopped on Pennington Avenue above Curtis Creek. The victim was then allegedly thrown from the side of the bridge and into the creek at an unknown time.

The carjacking and kidnapping is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

