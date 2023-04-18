Mexican gray wolf killed in New Mexico by officials

By Nick Catlin

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — Mexican gray wolf was killed by federal employees after an order for its death was issued, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The kill order was issued due to the wolf’s alleged involvement in the killings of cattle. This wolf was a part of the Mangas pack that roams western New Mexico near the Arizona state line.

The wolf was killed on April 12 after a kill order was issued on March 29. The issue date came 25 years to the day that the Mexican gray wolf species returned to the wild.

